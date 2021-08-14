BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL (NYSE:BHVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Its revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has generated ($13.06) earnings per share over the last year (($14.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($12.07) to ($7.26) per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BHVN)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock.

INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES (NASDAQ:ITCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Its revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Intra-Cellular Therapies has generated ($3.23) earnings per share over the last year (($3.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Intra-Cellular Therapies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.14) to ($2.21) per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ITCI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Intra-Cellular Therapies stock.

META MATERIALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MMAT)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN META MATERIALS? (NASDAQ:MMAT)

AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION (NASDAQ:APEI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year ($1.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Earnings for American Public Education are expected to grow by 47.71% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.61 per share. American Public Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APEI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Public Education in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” American Public Education stock.

American Public Education