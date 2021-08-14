MV OIL TRUST (NYSE:MVO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. MV Oil Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MV Oil Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

TYME TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:TYME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tyme Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.22) diluted earnings per share). Tyme Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year (($0.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IMV are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.52) per share. IMV has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IMV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMV)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IMV in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” IMV stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IMV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MOLECULAR TEMPLATES (NASDAQ:MTEM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates has generated ($2.13) earnings per share over the last year (($2.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Molecular Templates are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.44) to ($1.89) per share. Molecular Templates has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOLECULAR TEMPLATES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MTEM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Molecular Templates in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Molecular Templates stock.

