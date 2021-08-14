PENUMBRA (NYSE:PEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Its revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Penumbra has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year (($0.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Penumbra are expected to grow by 80.65% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $1.68 per share. Penumbra has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PENUMBRA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PEN)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Penumbra in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Penumbra stock.

Penumbra

SEMRUSH (NASDAQ:SEMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush last released its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business earned $40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. SEMrush has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for SEMrush are expected to remain at ($0.09) per share in the coming year. SEMrush has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEMRUSH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SEMR)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SEMrush in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SEMrush stock.

SEMrush

CAMBIUM NETWORKS (NASDAQ:CMBM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks last posted its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. Its revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cambium Networks has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year ($1.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. Earnings for Cambium Networks are expected to grow by 16.54% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.48 per share. Cambium Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAMBIUM NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMBM)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cambium Networks in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cambium Networks stock.

Cambium Networks

INDUS REALTY TRUST (NASDAQ:INDT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust last posted its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.34) diluted earnings per share).

IS INDUS REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INDT)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for INDUS Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” INDUS Realty Trust stock.

INDUS Realty Trust