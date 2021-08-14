SAN JUAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE:SJT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust last issued its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.6. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SAN JUAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST? (NYSE:SJT)

Wall Street analysts have given San Juan Basin Royalty Trust a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but San Juan Basin Royalty Trust wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

ENTHUSIAST GAMING (NASDAQ:EGLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming last released its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. Enthusiast Gaming has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year (($0.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Enthusiast Gaming are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.08) per share. Enthusiast Gaming has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENTHUSIAST GAMING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EGLX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enthusiast Gaming in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Enthusiast Gaming stock.

Enthusiast Gaming

NEOGAMES (NASDAQ:NGMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames last posted its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. NeoGames has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.7. Earnings for NeoGames are expected to grow by 88.24% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $0.96 per share. NeoGames has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEOGAMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NGMS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NeoGames in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NeoGames stock.

NeoGames

REPARE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:RPTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. Repare Therapeutics has generated ($2.66) earnings per share over the last year (($3.81) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Repare Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.44) to ($2.79) per share. Repare Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REPARE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RPTX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Repare Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Repare Therapeutics stock.

Repare Therapeutics