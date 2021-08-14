GAIN THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:GANX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Gain Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Gain Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.39) to ($1.17) per share. Gain Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GAIN THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GANX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gain Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gain Therapeutics stock.

OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:OSMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year (($1.39) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.89) to ($0.60) per share. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

IS OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OSMT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock.

ATRECA (NASDAQ:BCEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca last issued its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Atreca has generated ($2.70) earnings per share over the last year (($2.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Atreca are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.87) to ($2.64) per share. Atreca has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATRECA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCEL)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atreca in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atreca stock.

ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE (NYSE:AOMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.56. Angel Oak Mortgage has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Angel Oak Mortgage are expected to grow by 39.88% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $2.28 per share. Angel Oak Mortgage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AOMR)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Angel Oak Mortgage stock.

