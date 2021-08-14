SEELOS THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SEEL)

IS SEELOS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SEEL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seelos Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Seelos Therapeutics stock.

CLENE (NASDAQ:CLNN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Clene has generated ($1.23) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Clene are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.71) per share. Clene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLENE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLNN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clene in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Clene stock.

LORDSTOWN MOTORS (NASDAQ:RIDE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors last released its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Lordstown Motors has generated ($1.04) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Lordstown Motors are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.32) to ($1.51) per share. Lordstown Motors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LORDSTOWN MOTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RIDE)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lordstown Motors in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lordstown Motors stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RIDE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:HOLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies last issued its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business earned $109.91 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year ($1.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Earnings for Hollysys Automation Technologies are expected to grow by 19.88% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $2.05 per share. Hollysys Automation Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HOLI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hollysys Automation Technologies stock.

