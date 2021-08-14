PLANET FITNESS (NYSE:PLNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness last issued its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business earned $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year (($0.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Planet Fitness are expected to grow by 82.29% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $1.75 per share. Planet Fitness has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLANET FITNESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PLNT)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Planet Fitness in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Planet Fitness stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PLNT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Planet Fitness

BALLY’S (NYSE:BALY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.38. The firm earned $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bally’s has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year (($0.24) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bally’s are expected to grow by 27.49% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $2.69 per share. Bally’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BALLY’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BALY)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bally’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bally’s stock.

Bally’s

CHEMOCENTRYX (NASDAQ:CCXI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ChemoCentryx has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year (($0.92) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ChemoCentryx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.93) to ($1.98) per share. ChemoCentryx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHEMOCENTRYX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCXI)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ChemoCentryx in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ChemoCentryx stock.

ChemoCentryx

TIDEWATER (NYSE:TDW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.22. Tidewater has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($5.27) diluted earnings per share). Tidewater has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TIDEWATER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TDW)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tidewater in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tidewater stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TDW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Tidewater