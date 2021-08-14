TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:TNXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Tonix Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year (($0.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.20) per share. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TNXP)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES (NASDAQ:NEWT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year ($3.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Earnings for Newtek Business Services are expected to decrease by -31.66% in the coming year, from $3.38 to $2.31 per share. Newtek Business Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NEWT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Newtek Business Services in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Newtek Business Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NEWT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Newtek Business Services

ARCOS DORADOS (NYSE:ARCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados last released its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year (($0.60) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arcos Dorados are expected to grow by 520.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.31 per share. Arcos Dorados has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCOS DORADOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARCO)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arcos Dorados in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Arcos Dorados stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ARCO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Arcos Dorados

AZURE POWER GLOBAL (NYSE:AZRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global last posted its earnings data on June 14th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company earned $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60 million. Azure Power Global has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year (($1.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Azure Power Global are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.15 per share. Azure Power Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AZURE POWER GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AZRE)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Azure Power Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Azure Power Global stock.

Azure Power Global