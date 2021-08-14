AMPCO-PITTSBURGH (NYSE:AP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Ampco-Pittsburgh has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Ampco-Pittsburgh has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AMPCO-PITTSBURGH? (NYSE:AP)

Wall Street analysts have given Ampco-Pittsburgh a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Ampco-Pittsburgh wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

SANDRIDGE ENERGY (NYSE:SD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy last released its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($6.49) diluted earnings per share). SandRidge Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SANDRIDGE ENERGY? (NYSE:SD)

Wall Street analysts have given SandRidge Energy a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but SandRidge Energy wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

KAMADA (NASDAQ:KMDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada last announced its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Kamada has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year ($0.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Earnings for Kamada are expected to decrease by -7.14% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $0.13 per share. Kamada has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KAMADA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KMDA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kamada in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kamada stock.

Kamada

NAVIGATOR (NYSE:NVGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator last posted its quarterly earnings data on June 9th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm earned $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million. Navigator has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.7. Earnings for Navigator are expected to grow by 52.59% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.77 per share. Navigator has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Navigator will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

IS NAVIGATOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVGS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Navigator in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Navigator stock.

Navigator