WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NYSE:WES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business earned $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. Its revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Midstream Partners has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year ($2.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Earnings for Western Midstream Partners are expected to grow by 10.92% in the coming year, from $2.29 to $2.54 per share. Western Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WES)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Western Midstream Partners in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Western Midstream Partners stock.

INTER PARFUMS (NASDAQ:IPAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Its revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. Inter Parfums has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year ($1.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.7. Earnings for Inter Parfums are expected to grow by 11.82% in the coming year, from $2.03 to $2.27 per share. Inter Parfums has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTER PARFUMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IPAR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inter Parfums in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Inter Parfums stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IPAR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INHIBRX (NASDAQ:INBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx has generated ($3.01) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Inhibrx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.18) to ($1.92) per share. Inhibrx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INHIBRX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INBX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inhibrx in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Inhibrx stock.

AMERICAN VANGUARD (NYSE:AVD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year ($0.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. Earnings for American Vanguard are expected to grow by 43.66% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $1.02 per share. American Vanguard has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN VANGUARD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AVD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Vanguard in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” American Vanguard stock.

