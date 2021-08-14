NEWAGE (NASDAQ:NBEV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NBEV)

NewAge last released its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. NewAge has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year (($0.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NewAge are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to $0.15 per share. NewAge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEWAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NBEV)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NewAge in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NewAge stock.

SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $106 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Shift Technologies has generated ($4.15) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Shift Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($1.63) per share. Shift Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SFT)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shift Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shift Technologies stock.

VERTEX (NASDAQ:VERX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex last announced its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year (($0.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vertex are expected to grow by 86.67% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.28 per share. Vertex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERTEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VERX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vertex in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Vertex stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VERX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:BLFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions last released its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. BioLife Solutions has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year (($0.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BioLife Solutions are expected to grow by 181.25% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.45 per share. BioLife Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLFS)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioLife Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BioLife Solutions stock.

