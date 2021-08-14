QUALYS (NASDAQ:QLYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys last posted its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has generated $2.32 earnings per share over the last year ($1.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.6. Earnings for Qualys are expected to grow by 50.45% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $1.67 per share. Qualys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUALYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QLYS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Qualys in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Qualys stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in QLYS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Qualys

DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:DRNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.04. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year (($1.60) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.74) to ($1.15) per share. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DRNA)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

VUZIX (NASDAQ:VUZI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm earned $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vuzix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.47) diluted earnings per share). Vuzix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VUZIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VUZI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vuzix in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vuzix stock.

Vuzix

FUTUREFUEL (NYSE:FF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter. FutureFuel has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. FutureFuel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FUTUREFUEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FF)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FutureFuel in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” FutureFuel stock.

FutureFuel