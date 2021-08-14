CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT (NYSE:CHMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment last released its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Earnings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment are expected to grow by 29.36% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.41 per share. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHMI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHMI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALTIMMUNE (NASDAQ:ALT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune last announced its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. Altimmune has generated ($1.91) earnings per share over the last year (($2.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Altimmune are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.68) to ($1.80) per share. Altimmune has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALTIMMUNE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALT)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Altimmune in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Altimmune stock.

SENECA FOODS (NASDAQ:SENEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Seneca Foods last announced its quarterly earnings results on June 11th, 2021. The reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($13.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.6. Seneca Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SENECA FOODS? (NASDAQ:SENEA)

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:MGIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.8. Earnings for Magic Software Enterprises are expected to grow by 12.79% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $0.97 per share. Magic Software Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGIC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magic Software Enterprises in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Magic Software Enterprises stock.

