BARRICK GOLD (NYSE:GOLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold last released its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Its revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Barrick Gold has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year ($1.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Earnings for Barrick Gold are expected to grow by 7.32% in the coming year, from $1.23 to $1.32 per share. Barrick Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BARRICK GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GOLD)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Barrick Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Barrick Gold stock.

CORTEXYME (NASDAQ:CRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. Cortexyme has generated ($2.63) earnings per share over the last year (($2.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cortexyme are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.89) to ($3.70) per share. Cortexyme has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORTEXYME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRTX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cortexyme in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cortexyme stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CRTX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KRYSTAL BIOTECH (NASDAQ:KRYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Krystal Biotech has generated ($1.71) earnings per share over the last year (($2.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Krystal Biotech are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.88) to ($2.94) per share. Krystal Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KRYSTAL BIOTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRYS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Krystal Biotech in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Krystal Biotech stock.

GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST (NYSE:GPMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year ($0.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.2. Earnings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust are expected to grow by 3.88% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $1.34 per share. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GPMT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock.

