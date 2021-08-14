VOC ENERGY TRUST (NYSE:VOC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust last announced its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $0.56 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. VOC Energy Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN VOC ENERGY TRUST? (NYSE:VOC)

Wall Street analysts have given VOC Energy Trust a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but VOC Energy Trust wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

DECIBEL THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:DBTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. Decibel Therapeutics has generated ($19.65) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Decibel Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.87) to ($1.10) per share. Decibel Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DECIBEL THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DBTX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Decibel Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Decibel Therapeutics stock.

Decibel Therapeutics

BRAINSWAY (NASDAQ:BWAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year (($0.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BrainsWay are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.16) per share. BrainsWay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRAINSWAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BWAY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BrainsWay in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BrainsWay stock.

BrainsWay

REDHILL BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:RDHL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma last announced its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. The business earned $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma has generated ($2.10) earnings per share over the last year (($2.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for RedHill Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.48) to ($0.60) per share.

IS REDHILL BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RDHL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RedHill Biopharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” RedHill Biopharma stock.

RedHill Biopharma