GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:GALT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Galectin Therapeutics has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year (($0.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Galectin Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.65) to ($0.66) per share. Galectin Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GALT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Galectin Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Galectin Therapeutics stock.

Galectin Therapeutics

SHOTSPOTTER (NASDAQ:SSTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter last posted its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. ShotSpotter has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year ($0.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.7. Earnings for ShotSpotter are expected to grow by 150.00% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.30 per share. ShotSpotter has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHOTSPOTTER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSTI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ShotSpotter in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ShotSpotter stock.

ShotSpotter

TREAN INSURANCE GROUP (NASDAQ:TIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group last released its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Trean Insurance Group has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for Trean Insurance Group are expected to grow by 26.09% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.16 per share. Trean Insurance Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TREAN INSURANCE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TIG)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trean Insurance Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Trean Insurance Group stock.

Trean Insurance Group

OPERA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OPRA)

IS OPERA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPRA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Opera in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Opera stock.

Opera