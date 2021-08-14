HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:HALL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. Hallmark Financial Services has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year (($0.98) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hallmark Financial Services are expected to grow by 30.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.65 per share. Hallmark Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HALL)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hallmark Financial Services in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hallmark Financial Services stock.

Hallmark Financial Services

GALERA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:GRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.11. Galera Therapeutics has generated ($2.98) earnings per share over the last year (($2.99) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Galera Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.97) to ($2.09) per share. Galera Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GALERA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRTX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Galera Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Galera Therapeutics stock.

Galera Therapeutics

IMMUNOME (NASDAQ:IMNM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome last announced its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Immunome has generated ($3.62) earnings per share over the last year.

IS IMMUNOME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMNM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Immunome in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Immunome stock.

Immunome

GREENBOX POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GBOX)

GreenBox POS last released its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. GreenBox POS has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GreenBox POS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GREENBOX POS? (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Wall Street analysts have given GreenBox POS a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but GreenBox POS wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.