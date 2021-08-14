SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL (NASDAQ:SWAV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm earned $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ShockWave Medical has generated ($1.99) earnings per share over the last year (($2.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ShockWave Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.58) to $0.14 per share. ShockWave Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SWAV)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ShockWave Medical in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ShockWave Medical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SWAV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:RUBY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.08. Rubius Therapeutics has generated ($2.08) earnings per share over the last year (($1.99) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Rubius Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.04) to ($2.13) per share. Rubius Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RUBY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rubius Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Rubius Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RUBY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DESIGN THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:DSGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Design Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Design Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($1.16) per share. Design Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DESIGN THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DSGN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Design Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Design Therapeutics stock.

LEGACY HOUSING (NASDAQ:LEGH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing last issued its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year ($1.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for Legacy Housing are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $2.00 per share. Legacy Housing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LEGACY HOUSING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LEGH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Legacy Housing in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Legacy Housing stock.

