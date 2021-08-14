AKERNA (NASDAQ:KERN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna last released its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Akerna has generated ($1.31) earnings per share over the last year (($1.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Akerna are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.70) to ($0.40) per share. Akerna has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AKERNA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KERN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akerna in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Akerna stock.

CREXENDO (NASDAQ:CXDO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo last posted its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Crexendo has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Earnings for Crexendo are expected to grow by 45.45% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.16 per share. Crexendo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CREXENDO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CXDO)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crexendo in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Crexendo stock.

EVOGENE (NASDAQ:EVGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene has generated ($0.83) earnings per share over the last year (($0.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Evogene are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.67) per share. Evogene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVOGENE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EVGN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evogene in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Evogene stock.

CLEVER LEAVES (NASDAQ:CLVR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves last issued its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $3.48 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Clever Leaves has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLEVER LEAVES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLVR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clever Leaves in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Clever Leaves stock.

