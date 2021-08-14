PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:PRTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.14) earnings per share over the last year (($1.92) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.11) per share. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRTK)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:ABST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software last issued its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Absolute Software has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.7. Earnings for Absolute Software are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.21 to $0.35 per share. Absolute Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ABST)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Absolute Software in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Absolute Software stock.

Absolute Software

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. BTRS has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for BTRS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.30) per share. BTRS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BTRS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BTRS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BTRS in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BTRS stock.

BTRS

PRETIUM RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PVG)

IS PRETIUM RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PVG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pretium Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Pretium Resources stock.

Pretium Resources