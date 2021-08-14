WAITR (NASDAQ:WTRH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Waitr has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year ($0.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Earnings for Waitr are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.12 per share. Waitr has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WAITR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WTRH)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Waitr in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Waitr stock.

Waitr

THE ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY (NASDAQ:STKS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality last released its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year (($0.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The ONE Group Hospitality are expected to grow by 71.79% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.67 per share. The ONE Group Hospitality has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STKS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The ONE Group Hospitality stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality

CENTRAL PUERTO (NYSE:CEPU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto last announced its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter. Central Puerto has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0. Earnings for Central Puerto are expected to grow by 27.20% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.59 per share. Central Puerto has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CENTRAL PUERTO? (NYSE:CEPU)

Wall Street analysts have given Central Puerto a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Central Puerto wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES (NYSE:BW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year ($0.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.8. Earnings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises are expected to grow by 246.67% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.52 per share. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BW)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises