JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES (NYSE:JHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries last announced its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $807 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792 million. James Hardie Industries has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year ($0.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.3. Earnings for James Hardie Industries are expected to grow by 8.96% in the coming year, from $1.34 to $1.46 per share. James Hardie Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JHX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for James Hardie Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” James Hardie Industries stock.

FULGENT GENETICS (NASDAQ:FLGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.07. The company earned $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fulgent Genetics has generated $8.85 earnings per share over the last year ($14.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Earnings for Fulgent Genetics are expected to decrease by -67.51% in the coming year, from $12.31 to $4.00 per share. Fulgent Genetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FULGENT GENETICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLGT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fulgent Genetics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Fulgent Genetics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FLGT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PRECIGEN (NASDAQ:PGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year (($0.76) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Precigen are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.58) per share. Precigen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRECIGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PGEN)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Precigen in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Precigen stock.

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS (NYSE:ETH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors last announced its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ethan Allen Interiors has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year ($1.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Earnings for Ethan Allen Interiors are expected to grow by 5.93% in the coming year, from $2.36 to $2.50 per share. Ethan Allen Interiors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ETH)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ethan Allen Interiors stock.

