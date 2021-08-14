EVERBRIDGE (NASDAQ:EVBG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge last issued its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business earned $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Everbridge has generated ($1.36) earnings per share over the last year (($2.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Everbridge are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.93) to ($2.20) per share. Everbridge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVERBRIDGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EVBG)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Everbridge in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Everbridge stock.

Everbridge

SMILEDIRECTCLUB (NASDAQ:SDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. Its revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. SmileDirectClub has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year (($0.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SmileDirectClub are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.10) per share. SmileDirectClub has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SMILEDIRECTCLUB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SDC)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SmileDirectClub in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” SmileDirectClub stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SDC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SmileDirectClub

GATOS SILVER (NYSE:GATO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver last issued its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Gatos Silver has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Gatos Silver has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GATOS SILVER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GATO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gatos Silver in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Gatos Silver stock.

Gatos Silver

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP (NASDAQ:KNDI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.72. Kandi Technologies Group has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year (($0.23) diluted earnings per share). Kandi Technologies Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

