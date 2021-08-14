LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:LINC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services last issued its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year ($1.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.2. Earnings for Lincoln Educational Services are expected to grow by 8.47% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.64 per share. Lincoln Educational Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LINC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lincoln Educational Services in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lincoln Educational Services stock.

Lincoln Educational Services

CODEX DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.70. Codex DNA has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Codex DNA are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($1.36) per share. Codex DNA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CODEX DNA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DNAY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Codex DNA in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Codex DNA stock.

Codex DNA

CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CYD)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL? (NYSE:CYD)

Wall Street analysts have given China Yuchai International a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but China Yuchai International wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GHG)

IS GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GHG)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” GreenTree Hospitality Group stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group