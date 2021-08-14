SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS (NASDAQ:SIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts last posted its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year (($0.31) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Select Interior Concepts are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $0.68 per share. Select Interior Concepts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SIC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Select Interior Concepts in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Select Interior Concepts stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SIC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KATAPULT (NASDAQ:KPLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult last issued its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $77.47 million during the quarter. Katapult has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Katapult has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KATAPULT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KPLT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Katapult in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Katapult stock.

ACV AUCTIONS (NASDAQ:ACVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions last posted its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. ACV Auctions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for ACV Auctions are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.80) to ($0.85) per share. ACV Auctions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACV AUCTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACVA)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ACV Auctions in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ACV Auctions stock.

HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HYFM)

IS HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HYFM)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock.

