HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES (NYSE:HE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year ($2.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. Earnings for Hawaiian Electric Industries are expected to grow by 8.63% in the coming year, from $1.97 to $2.14 per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Hawaiian Electric Industries

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:CSTL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Castle Biosciences has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year (($0.71) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Castle Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.00) to ($0.01) per share. Castle Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CASTLE BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSTL)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Castle Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Castle Biosciences stock.

Castle Biosciences

SUTRO BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:STRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma has generated ($2.00) earnings per share over the last year (($0.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sutro Biopharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.92) to ($2.45) per share. Sutro Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUTRO BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STRO)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sutro Biopharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sutro Biopharma stock.

Sutro Biopharma

SCIPLAY (NASDAQ:SCPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SciPlay has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year ($0.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. Earnings for SciPlay are expected to grow by 12.77% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $1.06 per share. SciPlay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCIPLAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SCPL)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SciPlay in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” SciPlay stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SCPL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SciPlay