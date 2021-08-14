LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:LOGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. LogicBio Therapeutics has generated ($1.29) earnings per share over the last year (($1.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LogicBio Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.29) to ($1.60) per share. LogicBio Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOGC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” LogicBio Therapeutics stock.

BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:BDTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. Black Diamond Therapeutics has generated ($2.05) earnings per share over the last year (($2.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Black Diamond Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.31) to ($3.48) per share. Black Diamond Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BDTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Black Diamond Therapeutics stock.

MOGO (NASDAQ:MOGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Mogo has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Mogo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.25) per share. Mogo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOGO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MOGO)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mogo in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mogo stock.

SIERRA WIRELESS (NASDAQ:SWIR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless last released its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless has generated ($1.79) earnings per share over the last year (($1.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sierra Wireless are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.47) to ($0.87) per share. Sierra Wireless has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIERRA WIRELESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SWIR)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sierra Wireless in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sierra Wireless stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SWIR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

