MESA AIR GROUP (NASDAQ:MESA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company earned $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mesa Air Group has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Earnings for Mesa Air Group are expected to grow by 36.47% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $1.16 per share. Mesa Air Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MESA AIR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MESA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mesa Air Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Mesa Air Group stock.

BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:BTAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. BioXcel Therapeutics has generated ($3.79) earnings per share over the last year (($4.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BioXcel Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.39) to ($3.62) per share. BioXcel Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BTAI)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BioXcel Therapeutics stock.

AZUL (NYSE:AZUL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $334.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. Azul has generated ($7.83) earnings per share over the last year (($10.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Azul are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.82) to ($1.99) per share. Azul has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AZUL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AZUL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Azul in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Azul stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AZUL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:PCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. PureCycle Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for PureCycle Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.61) per share.

IS PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PCT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PureCycle Technologies in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PureCycle Technologies stock.

