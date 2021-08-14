STERIS (NYSE:STE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STE)

STERIS last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm earned $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS has generated $6.17 earnings per share over the last year ($4.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.3. Earnings for STERIS are expected to grow by 12.40% in the coming year, from $7.50 to $8.43 per share. STERIS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STERIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STE)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for STERIS in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” STERIS stock.

STERIS

AGORA (NASDAQ:API) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:API)

Agora last posted its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora has generated ($3.02) earnings per share over the last year (($4.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Agora are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.29) per share. Agora has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGORA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:API)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agora in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Agora stock.

Agora

CORECIVIC (NYSE:CXW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. Its revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreCivic has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year (($0.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CoreCivic are expected to grow by 2.94% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $1.75 per share. CoreCivic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORECIVIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CXW)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CoreCivic in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CoreCivic stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CXW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CoreCivic

IMMUNOVANT (NASDAQ:IMVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Immunovant has generated ($1.22) earnings per share over the last year (($1.24) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Immunovant are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.37) to ($1.57) per share. Immunovant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IMMUNOVANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMVT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Immunovant in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Immunovant stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IMVT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Immunovant