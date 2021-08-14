OVID THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:OVID) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. The company earned $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. Ovid Therapeutics has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year ($1.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.7. Earnings for Ovid Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $2.12 to ($0.75) per share. Ovid Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OVID THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OVID)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ovid Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ovid Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OVID, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ovid Therapeutics

FINCH THERAPEUTICS GROUP (NASDAQ:FNCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group last issued its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Finch Therapeutics Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Finch Therapeutics Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.36) to ($1.91) per share. Finch Therapeutics Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FINCH THERAPEUTICS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FNCH)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Finch Therapeutics Group stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group

ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:ARRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Array Technologies last released its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The solar tracking solution reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Array Technologies has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Earnings for Array Technologies are expected to grow by 62.16% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.60 per share. Array Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARRY)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Array Technologies in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Array Technologies stock.

Array Technologies

ALUSSA ENERGY ACQUISITION (NYSE:FREY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FREY)

Alussa Energy Acquisition last announced its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Alussa Energy Acquisition has generated ($0.60) earnings per share over the last year (($3.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Alussa Energy Acquisition are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.52) per share. Alussa Energy Acquisition has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALUSSA ENERGY ACQUISITION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FREY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alussa Energy Acquisition stock.

Alussa Energy Acquisition