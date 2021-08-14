ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH (NYSE:ELAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health last issued its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year (($1.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Elanco Animal Health are expected to grow by 26.21% in the coming year, from $1.03 to $1.30 per share. Elanco Animal Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ELAN)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Elanco Animal Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Elanco Animal Health stock.

Elanco Animal Health

NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS (NYSE:NHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. National Health Investors has generated $5.60 earnings per share over the last year ($3.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Earnings for National Health Investors are expected to grow by 5.85% in the coming year, from $5.13 to $5.43 per share. National Health Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NHI)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Health Investors in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” National Health Investors stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NHI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

National Health Investors

FIBROGEN (NASDAQ:FGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen last released its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.97. The firm earned $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. FibroGen has generated ($2.11) earnings per share over the last year (($2.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for FibroGen are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.27) to ($2.00) per share. FibroGen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIBROGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FGEN)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FibroGen in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” FibroGen stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FGEN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FibroGen

GOSSAMER BIO (NASDAQ:GOSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio last issued its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. Gossamer Bio has generated ($3.55) earnings per share over the last year (($3.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Gossamer Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.17) to ($3.13) per share. Gossamer Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOSSAMER BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GOSS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gossamer Bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Gossamer Bio stock.

Gossamer Bio