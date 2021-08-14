EXTERRAN (NYSE:EXTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran last released its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Exterran has generated ($2.28) earnings per share over the last year (($3.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Exterran are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.49) to ($2.23) per share. Exterran has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXTERRAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EXTN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exterran in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Exterran stock.

STONEMOR (NYSE:STON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor last released its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter. StoneMor has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.20) diluted earnings per share). StoneMor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN STONEMOR? (NYSE:STON)

IS SC HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCPE)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SC Health in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SC Health stock.

BLUE BIRD (NASDAQ:BLBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. Blue Bird has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year ($0.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.6. Blue Bird has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLUE BIRD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLBD)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Blue Bird in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Blue Bird stock.

