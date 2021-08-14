AETHLON MEDICAL (NASDAQ:AEMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical last released its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Aethlon Medical has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year (($0.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aethlon Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.50) to $1.47 per share. Aethlon Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AETHLON MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AEMD)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aethlon Medical in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aethlon Medical stock.

SPRUCE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:SPRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. Spruce Biosciences has generated ($4.93) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Spruce Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.03) to ($2.83) per share. Spruce Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPRUCE BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPRB)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spruce Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Spruce Biosciences stock.

POLYPID (NASDAQ:PYPD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid last announced its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. PolyPid has generated ($4.07) earnings per share over the last year (($26.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PolyPid are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.25) to ($2.07) per share. PolyPid has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POLYPID A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PYPD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PolyPid in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “strong buy” PolyPid stock.

IKENA ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:IKNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Ikena Oncology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Ikena Oncology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.07) to ($1.43) per share. Ikena Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IKENA ONCOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IKNA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ikena Oncology in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ikena Oncology stock.

