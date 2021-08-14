APPFOLIO (NASDAQ:APPF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio last released its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company earned $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. AppFolio has generated $4.44 earnings per share over the last year ($4.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6. Earnings for AppFolio are expected to grow by 240.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.68 per share. AppFolio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPFOLIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APPF)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AppFolio in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” AppFolio stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in APPF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AVAYA (NYSE:AVYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company earned $732 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avaya has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year (($0.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Avaya are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to ($0.10) per share. Avaya has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVAYA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AVYA)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avaya in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avaya stock.

EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:EWTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics last released its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Edgewise Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Edgewise Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($1.04) per share. Edgewise Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EWTX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Edgewise Therapeutics stock.

CORVUS GOLD EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:KOR)

IS CORVUS GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KOR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corvus Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Corvus Gold stock.

