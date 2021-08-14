BIONTECH (NASDAQ:BNTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech last posted its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business earned $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. BioNTech has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year ($5.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.5. Earnings for BioNTech are expected to decrease by -20.77% in the coming year, from $31.59 to $25.03 per share. BioNTech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIONTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BNTX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioNTech in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” BioNTech stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BNTX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:SAIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company earned $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint Technologies has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year (($0.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SailPoint Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.25) per share. SailPoint Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAIL)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SailPoint Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SailPoint Technologies stock.

BARK & CO (NYSE:BARK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Bark & Co has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Bark & Co are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.18) per share. Bark & Co has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BARK & CO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BARK)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bark & Co in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bark & Co stock.

CYTEC INDUSTRIES (NYSE:CYT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CYT)

Cytec Industries last announced its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported ($4.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $3.37. Cytec Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Cytec Industries are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.60) to ($1.75) per share.

IS CYTEC INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CYT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cytec Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cytec Industries stock.

