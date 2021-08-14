EXAGEN (NASDAQ:XGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen has generated ($1.32) earnings per share over the last year (($1.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Exagen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.82) to ($1.66) per share. Exagen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXAGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XGN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exagen in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Exagen stock.

RAIN THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:RAIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. Rain Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Rain Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.68) to ($2.27) per share. Rain Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAIN THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RAIN)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rain Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rain Therapeutics stock.

ALPHA TEKNOVA (NASDAQ:TKNO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova last released its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.43. Alpha Teknova has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Alpha Teknova are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.36) per share. Alpha Teknova has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALPHA TEKNOVA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TKNO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alpha Teknova in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alpha Teknova stock.

PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:RXDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences last issued its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Prometheus Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Prometheus Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.91) to ($2.43) per share. Prometheus Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RXDX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Prometheus Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Prometheus Biosciences stock.

