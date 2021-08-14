GP STRATEGIES (NYSE:GPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies last released its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year ($0.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.4. Earnings for GP Strategies are expected to grow by 17.48% in the coming year, from $1.03 to $1.21 per share. GP Strategies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GP STRATEGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GPX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GP Strategies in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” GP Strategies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GPX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PAMPA ENERGÍA (NYSE:PAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía last posted its earnings data on July 7th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year (($5.94) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pampa Energía are expected to grow by 2.13% in the coming year, from $3.28 to $3.35 per share. Pampa Energía has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAMPA ENERGÍA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAM)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pampa Energía in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Pampa Energía stock.

STEM (NYSE:STEM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STEM)

Stem last issued its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter. Stem has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Stem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STEM)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stem in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stem stock.

DOCEBO (NASDAQ:DCBO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo last announced its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.30. Docebo has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Docebo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to ($0.05) per share. Docebo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOCEBO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DCBO)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Docebo in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Docebo stock.

