FLUENT (NASDAQ:FLNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent last issued its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. Fluent has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year (($0.06) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fluent are expected to grow by 2,000.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.21 per share. Fluent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLUENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLNT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fluent in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fluent stock.

Fluent

TALIS BIOMEDICAL (NASDAQ:TLIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.60. Talis Biomedical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Talis Biomedical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.00) to ($1.11) per share. Talis Biomedical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TALIS BIOMEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TLIS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Talis Biomedical in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Talis Biomedical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TLIS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Talis Biomedical

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR (NASDAQ:AOSL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year ($1.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Earnings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor are expected to grow by 0.91% in the coming year, from $2.19 to $2.21 per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AOSL)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

ELECTRIC LAST MILE SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:ELMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Electric Last Mile Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Electric Last Mile Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.70) to ($0.47) per share. Electric Last Mile Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELECTRIC LAST MILE SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ELMS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Electric Last Mile Solutions stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions