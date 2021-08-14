HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:HALO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Its revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year ($1.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.8. Earnings for Halozyme Therapeutics are expected to grow by 47.19% in the coming year, from $1.78 to $2.62 per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HALO)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Halozyme Therapeutics stock.

REPAY (NASDAQ:RPAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay last posted its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company earned $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Its revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Repay has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year (($0.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Repay are expected to grow by 37.93% in the coming year, from $0.58 to $0.80 per share. Repay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REPAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RPAY)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Repay in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Repay stock.

DHT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DHT)

IS DHT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DHT)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DHT in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” DHT stock.

INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS (NYSE:INSW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways has generated $4.39 earnings per share over the last year (($1.92) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for International Seaways are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.15) to $2.19 per share. International Seaways has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INSW)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for International Seaways in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” International Seaways stock.

