LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:LMNL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences last posted its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences has generated ($3.06) earnings per share over the last year (($3.25) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Liminal BioSciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($1.19) per share. Liminal BioSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LMNL)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Liminal BioSciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Liminal BioSciences stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LMNL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:ALPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences last announced its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.17. Alpine Immune Sciences has generated ($1.34) earnings per share over the last year (($1.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Alpine Immune Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.33) to ($1.10) per share. Alpine Immune Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALPN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alpine Immune Sciences stock.

REPRO MED SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:KRMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems last posted its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year (($0.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Repro Med Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to ($0.06) per share. Repro Med Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REPRO MED SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRMD)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Repro Med Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Repro Med Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KRMD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AKOUOS (NASDAQ:AKUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. Akouos has generated ($2.77) earnings per share over the last year (($12.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Akouos are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.97) to ($2.11) per share. Akouos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AKOUOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKUS)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akouos in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Akouos stock.

