DISH NETWORK (NASDAQ:DISH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. DISH Network has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year ($3.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for DISH Network are expected to decrease by -19.83% in the coming year, from $3.48 to $2.79 per share. DISH Network has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DISH NETWORK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DISH)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DISH Network in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” DISH Network stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DISH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DISH Network

ATLAS (NYSE:ATCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Atlas has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year ($0.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Earnings for Atlas are expected to decrease by -0.74% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $1.34 per share. Atlas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATLAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATCO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlas in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlas stock.

Atlas

VERITIV (NYSE:VRTV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv has generated $3.64 earnings per share over the last year ($3.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Earnings for Veritiv are expected to grow by 17.78% in the coming year, from $4.50 to $5.30 per share. Veritiv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERITIV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VRTV)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Veritiv in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Veritiv stock.

Veritiv

METROMILE (NASDAQ:MILE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile last announced its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The firm earned $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Metromile has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Metromile are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.40) to ($1.68) per share. Metromile has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS METROMILE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MILE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Metromile in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Metromile stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MILE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Metromile