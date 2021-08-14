HF FOODS GROUP (NASDAQ:HFFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HFFG)

HF Foods Group last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.38 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.03) diluted earnings per share). HF Foods Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ENDEAVOUR SILVER (NYSE:EXK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Endeavour Silver has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year ($0.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Earnings for Endeavour Silver are expected to grow by 136.36% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.26 per share. Endeavour Silver has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENDEAVOUR SILVER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EXK)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Endeavour Silver in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Endeavour Silver stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EXK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GOHEALTH (NASDAQ:GOCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth last released its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. GoHealth has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year (($0.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for GoHealth are expected to grow by 68.75% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $1.08 per share. GoHealth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOHEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GOCO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GoHealth in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GoHealth stock.

SEER (NASDAQ:SEER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Seer has generated ($2.48) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Seer are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.08) to ($1.13) per share. Seer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SEER)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seer in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Seer stock.

