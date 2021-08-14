IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:IDRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Idera Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year (($3.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Idera Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.61) per share. Idera Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IDRA)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IDRA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MARKER THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MRKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Marker Therapeutics has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.64) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Marker Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.52) to ($0.49) per share. Marker Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARKER THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRKR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marker Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Marker Therapeutics stock.

INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS AND SUPPORT (NASDAQ:ISSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support last released its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.1. Innovative Solutions and Support has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS AND SUPPORT? (NASDAQ:ISSC)

APYX MEDICAL (NASDAQ:APYX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical last issued its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year (($0.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Apyx Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.42) per share. Apyx Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APYX MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APYX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apyx Medical in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Apyx Medical stock.

