SUNWORKS (NASDAQ:SUNW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Sunworks has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Sunworks are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.06) per share. Sunworks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SUNW)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sunworks in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Sunworks stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SUNW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Sunworks

SC HEALTH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SCPE)

IS SC HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCPE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SC Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SC Health stock.

SC Health

FATHOM (NASDAQ:FTHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom last issued its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Fathom has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fathom are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.29) per share. Fathom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FATHOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FTHM)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fathom in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fathom stock.

Fathom

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:MAXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.57. Maxeon Solar Technologies has generated ($5.82) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Maxeon Solar Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.03) to ($2.04) per share. Maxeon Solar Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MAXN)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MAXN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Maxeon Solar Technologies