3D SYSTEMS (NYSE:DDD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm earned $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. 3D Systems has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year (($0.74) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for 3D Systems are expected to grow by 38.89% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.25 per share. 3D Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 3D SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DDD)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 3D Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” 3D Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DDD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OUSTER (NYSE:OUST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Ouster has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ouster has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OUSTER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OUST)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ouster in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ouster stock.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS (NYSE:AMRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Its revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year (($0.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 10.53% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.84 per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMRX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock.

X FINANCIAL (NYSE:XYF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial last released its earnings results on June 15th, 2021. The reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter. X Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.56) diluted earnings per share). X Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN X FINANCIAL? (NYSE:XYF)

