LYRA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:LYRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. Lyra Therapeutics has generated ($2.59) earnings per share over the last year (($2.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Lyra Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.31) to ($2.24) per share. Lyra Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LYRA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LYRA)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lyra Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lyra Therapeutics stock.

HARROW HEALTH (NASDAQ:HROW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health last posted its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. Harrow Health has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year ($0.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Earnings for Harrow Health are expected to grow by 85.19% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.50 per share. Harrow Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARROW HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HROW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harrow Health in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Harrow Health stock.

TELA BIO (NASDAQ:TELA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio last announced its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. TELA Bio has generated ($2.23) earnings per share over the last year (($2.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TELA Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.13) to ($1.55) per share. TELA Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELA BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TELA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TELA Bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TELA Bio stock.

INTERNATIONAL GENERAL INSURANCE (NASDAQ:IGIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter. International General Insurance has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. International General Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERNATIONAL GENERAL INSURANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IGIC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for International General Insurance in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” International General Insurance stock.

