SCIENTIFIC GAMES (NASDAQ:SGMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm earned $880 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Scientific Games has generated ($3.79) earnings per share over the last year (($4.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Scientific Games are expected to grow by 477.27% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $2.54 per share. Scientific Games has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCIENTIFIC GAMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SGMS)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Scientific Games in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Scientific Games stock.

Scientific Games

BUTTERFLY NETWORK (NYSE:BFLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. Butterfly Network has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS BUTTERFLY NETWORK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BFLY)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Butterfly Network in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Butterfly Network stock.

Butterfly Network

EBIX (NASDAQ:EBIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ebix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Ebix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EBIX? (NASDAQ:EBIX)

WHOLE EARTH BRANDS (NASDAQ:FREE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm earned $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Whole Earth Brands are expected to grow by 13.54% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $1.09 per share. Whole Earth Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WHOLE EARTH BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FREE)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Whole Earth Brands in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Whole Earth Brands stock.

Whole Earth Brands