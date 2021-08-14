BATTALION OIL (NYSE:BATL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BATL)

Battalion Oil last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Battalion Oil has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($23.30) diluted earnings per share). Battalion Oil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BATTALION OIL? (NYSE:BATL)

Wall Street analysts have given Battalion Oil a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Battalion Oil wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

VECTRUS (NYSE:VEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year ($3.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Earnings for Vectrus are expected to decrease by -0.63% in the coming year, from $4.76 to $4.73 per share. Vectrus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN VECTRUS? (NYSE:VEC)

Wall Street analysts have given Vectrus a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Vectrus wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

GUILD (NYSE:GHLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Guild has generated $8.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.8. Earnings for Guild are expected to grow by 1.09% in the coming year, from $3.66 to $3.70 per share. Guild has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GUILD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GHLD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Guild in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Guild stock.

Guild

ADECOAGRO (NYSE:AGRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $174.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year ($0.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Earnings for Adecoagro are expected to decrease by -32.29% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $0.65 per share. Adecoagro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADECOAGRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AGRO)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Adecoagro in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Adecoagro stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AGRO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Adecoagro