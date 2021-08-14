INTRICON (NASDAQ:IIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for IntriCon are expected to grow by 8.33% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $0.78 per share. IntriCon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTRICON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IIN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IntriCon in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” IntriCon stock.

IntriCon

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:MRNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.80) earnings per share over the last year (($2.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.90) to ($3.12) per share. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRNS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

FOSSIL GROUP (NASDAQ:FOSL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group last issued its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $363 million during the quarter. Fossil Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.68) diluted earnings per share). Fossil Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FOSSIL GROUP? (NASDAQ:FOSL)

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Arko has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.3. Earnings for Arko are expected to grow by 77.27% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.39 per share. Arko has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARKO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARKO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arko in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arko stock.

Arko