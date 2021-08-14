BP PRUDHOE BAY ROYALTY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BPT)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BP PRUDHOE BAY ROYALTY TRUST? (NYSE:BPT)

LARIMAR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:LRMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.04. Larimar Therapeutics has generated ($3.57) earnings per share over the last year (($3.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Larimar Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.56) to ($2.98) per share. Larimar Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LARIMAR THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LRMR)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Larimar Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Larimar Therapeutics stock.

Larimar Therapeutics

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP (NASDAQ:BWMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group last announced its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Bowman Consulting Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Bowman Consulting Group are expected to grow by 165.22% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.61 per share. Bowman Consulting Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BWMN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bowman Consulting Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bowman Consulting Group stock.

Bowman Consulting Group

ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ATOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Atossa Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.70) diluted earnings per share). Atossa Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATOS)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atossa Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atossa Therapeutics stock.

Atossa Therapeutics